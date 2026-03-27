Lancers celebrate 2025-2026 season

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Lincolnview Girls Basketball program celebrated its season at ithis week’s end-of-year banquet.

The junior varsity team put together an impressive campaign, finishing the season with a 13–3 record and showing strong growth and consistency throughout the year. The varsity squad closed the season at 11–14, highlighted by an exciting postseason run that saw the Lancers advance to the district final.

The varsity girls finished the year on a high note with a thrilling double-overtime victory over No. 1 seed Fairview to capture a Division VI sectional championship. The Lancers continued their momentum with a semifinal win over Delphos Jefferson before ultimately falling to the eventual Division VI state champion St. Henry in the district final.

Scholar-athlete award winners were (left to right): Joey Kate Carey (So.), Quinlyn Walker (Jr.), Keira Breese (Sr.), Kassidy Hammons (Jr.), and Destiny Breese (Jr.), Not Pictured: Annabel Horstman (So.). Keira Breese and Hammons also won other awards. Photos submitted

“The season was a true testament to the players’ resilience, teamwork, and determination,” head coach Kyle Williams said. The coaching staff is extremely proud of how the girls responded to challenges and represented Lincolnview. It was a great group to coach, and excitement is already building for what this team can accomplish next year.”

Receiving scholar-athlete awards were sophomore Joey Kate Carey, junior Quinlyn Walker, senior Keira Breese, junior Kassidy Hammons, junior Destiny Breese and sophomore Annabel Horstman. Keira Breese was named second team All-NWC and Hammons was named honorable mention All-NWC. Breese earned the Lancer Award, Ella Elling and Brooklyn Byrne each received the leading rebounder’s award and Hortsman received the MVP award.

