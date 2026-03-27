Lincolnview BOE holds monthly meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Two new school buses will be joining Lincolnview’s fleet of buses.

Thursday night, the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of a 72-passenger bus and an 84 passenger bus from Cardinal Bus Sales & Service Inc. The total cost is nearly $307,000, which does not include trade-in values for buses.

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock will be attending a statewide treasurers conference next month. Van Wert independent file photo

The board accepted the retirement-resignations of longtime Lincolnview Jr. High/High School secretary Kay Mohr effective at the end of the 2026-2027 school year, and elementary media aide Marcia Weldy, effective at the end of the current school year. Board members also accepted the resignation of boys bowling coach Neil Korte.

Raegan Boley was approved as an elementary intervention specialist cross categorical, while Jeff Castle was approved as a volunteer high school track coach and Drew Doner as a volunteer junior high track coach.

Various donations were accepted by the board, including $6,250 from the Lincolnview Athletic Boosters for a portion of the HUDL payment, and $3,280.90 from the United Way of Van Wert County via Rivals United to benefit the Lincolnview Latchkey program. Donations of $250 each were accepted from Firehouse Pizza, Carey Insurance and Lloyd Show Pigs, plus $190 from Huggy Bear RV Sales for rally towels.

In other business, Elementary Principal Nita Meyer was named the homeless liaison for the 2026-2027 school year and the board approved the upcoming school year calendar for the Marsh Foundation.

After delivering her monthly financial report, treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock informed the board she’ll be attending the OASBO (Ohio Association of School Business Officials) spring conference April 14-17 in Dayton.

“This is an annual conference for school treasurers,” she explained. “They have many different speakers to choose from each day and I am looking forward to being able to learn and meet other school treasurers.”

The board also heard from advisor Greg Byrum and a member of the Science Olympiad about this year’s competitions, and board members recognized Northwest Conference wrestling champion Daniel Clark. Clark, a 215 pound sophomore also placed in the Top 5 at the Lancer Invitational, Parkway Invitational, Spartan Invitational and the LCC Thunderbird Classic. He was also a district alternate.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.