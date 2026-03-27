Meah Johnson crowned Queen Jubilee 51 Friday night

Van Wert High School senior Meah Johnson was crowned Queen Jubilee 51 during the Peony Pageant, which was held Friday night in front of a nice size audience at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert. Two sisters competed in previous pageants. Johnson won over $2,000 in scholarships along with other prizes. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Peony pageants have become a regular thing for the Johnson family of Van Wert.

Michaella Johnson, now Michaella (Johnson) Owens won the title of Queen Jubilee in 2019. In 2024, younger sister Macy Johnson finished as the second runner-up in the annual pageant and Friday night at Lifehouse Church, Meah Johnson, a senior at Van Wert High School was crowned Queen Jubilee 51. All three are the daughters of Demond and Lisa Johnson.

Along with the title, the youngest Johnson won a $1,500 scholarship and various gifts from local sponsors. She also won two other categories – a $500 scholarship as the talent winner and a $100 scholarship for most photogenic. She was crowned by Queen Jubilee 50, Avery Altenburger.

Johnson has been involved in volleyball and softball for four years and is active in the school’s fine arts programs, through band, choir, select choir and theater. She is very involved in Van Wert Civic Theatre and has participated in youth groups at Calvary Evangelical Church and First United Methodist. Johnson also has given service through mission work and vacation bible school programs. After graduation, she plans on attending a college or university to pursue a degree in theater.

Emily Lichtle, the daughter of Mike and Amanda Lichtle and a senior at Crestview High School, was the runner-up and won a $1,000 scholarship, plus $300 scholarships for Miss Congeniality and community involvement, and a gift basket for winning the People’s Choice award.

Two other candidates – Jayden Bragg of Lincolnview High School and Chloe Nielsen of Vantage Career Center received scholarships of at least $300 and gift bags full of items from local businesses and individuals.

Entering the pagaent, the candidates had already completed some areas of competition, which left talent, evening gown, and on-stage questions Friday night. During the talent portion, Johnson sang “I Know Where I’ve Been” from the musical “Hairspray.” Lichtle performed a lyrical dance “Visiting Hours” by Ed Sheeran, while Bragg sang “I Won’t Say I’m in Love” from the Broadway musical and Disney movie “Hercules.” Nielsen performed a contemporary dance to “Chaotic” by Tate McRae. The four each answered an on-stage question and walked the stage in elegant gowns.

Two other winners were crowned during Friday night’s competition – Lowen Maxey was named Little Miss (K-2) and Hazel Giessler (grades 3-5) was named Junior Miss.

Zach Schaffer served as Master of Ceremonies and escorts were Gavin Burkhalter and Cole Story, with the latter two each receiving a $300 scholarship. Pageant judges were Donna Bragg, Diamond Coleman and Brooke Etzkorn, while interview judges were Jessica Armstrong, Jenna Dailey and Tony Wiechart. The auditor was local CPA Rick Sealscott and the pagaent committee consisted of Director Kim Ousley, Hilary Coil, Jill Gemmer, Andrea Shaffer and Gracie Price.