Softball: Aces rally past Crestview

VW independent sports

HICKSVILLE — Crestview had more hits but Hicksville had more runs as the Aces defeated the Lady Knights 10-8 on Friday.

The game was tied 4-4 after the first inning, 5-5 after two and 6-6 after three. Crestview scored one run in the fourth and fifth innings, but Hicksville answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the sixth inning.

Kaci Gregory had three of Crestview’s 16 hits, while Alli Thatcher, Kylie Williams and Delanie Balliet each finished with two hits. Hicksville finished with nine hits.

Crestview (0-2) will host Antwerp at 1 p.m. today.