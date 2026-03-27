Softball roundup: Cougars, Knights fall

VW independent sports

Wayne Trace 5 Van Wert 2

At Jubilee Park on Thursday, Wayne Trace scored four runs in the top of the seventh to rally by Van Wert 5-2.

A first inning RBI single by Brooke Tigner gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead, a score that stood until the bottom of the fourth, when Van Wert’s Grace Kitson singled in a run, then later scored on a Wayne Trace error. In the seventh inning, Samaria Williams tripled and drove in a run, while Addyson Labounty broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single. An error allowed two more runs to score.

Lauren Gearhart led Van Wert with three hits, while Kitson had two stolen bases. Labounty led the Raiders with three hits.

Lefty Emma West gave up 10 hits and five runs (three earned) while striking out eight and walking just one. Wayne Trace’s Raegan McGarvey allowed six hits and two runs (one earned), while fanning 10 and walking four.

Van Wert (0-2) is scheduled to host Delphos Jefferson at 11 a.m. Saturday. Wayne Trace (2-1) will entertain Ottoville on Monday.

Elida 9 Crestview 3

ELIDA — The Bulldogs built up an 8-1 lead after four innings and went on to defeat Crestview 9-3 on Wednesday.

Two of Crestview’s runs came in the top of the seventh with a 2-RBI double by Kylie Williams, who finished with a team high three hits and stole two bases. The Lady Knights finished with five stolen bases in the game.

Crestview (0-1) will host Antwerp at 1 p.m. Saturday.