YWCA holds annual celebration

VW independent staff/submitted information

Despite the threat of severe weather, a sold-out crowd gathered Thursday evening at Willow Bend Country Club for the YWCA of Van Wert County’s Annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner. The event celebrated 10 outstanding nominees recognized as Women of Achievement across six categories: overcoming adversity, professional leadership, women’s empowerment, youth development, volunteerism, and civic dedication.

Paula Stabler, President of Ohio Health Van Wert and YWCA board member, served as the master of ceremonies for the event.

This year’s YWCA scholarship winnesr are (left to right): Caroline Marks, Maria Parrish, and Katie Kramer. Photos submitted

The evening opened with an address from YWCA board member and guest speaker, Jaeda Sanchez. In an emotional speech, Sanchez reflected on her own challenging upbringing, her journey to success, and the important role of the YWCA in supporting survivors.

“When children don’t feel or aren’t protected, they learn to protect themselves. That survival mode mentality stays with you into adulthood and I often accepted less than I deserved,” Sanchez said. “Today, I’m a business owner, a wife, a leader, a college student, and a mentor. I also serve on the YWCA board – a role that has deepened my understanding of what’s possible for survivors. Spaces like the YWCA matter. When survivors have a safe place that offers advocacy, education, and support, healing and growth become possible.”

Honorees were introduced by the individual who submitted their nomination and they had the opportunity to read their submission, highlighting their nominee’s accomplishments and impact. This year’s honorees included:

Teresa Shaffer (Sierra Poulson) for Civic Dedication

Kendra Heffelfinger (Marla Kemler) for Volunteerism

Christie Wendel (Marla Kemler) for Youth Development

Alex Giessler (Delaney Aquaviva) for Women’s Empowerment

Terra Bonifas (Brian Renner) for Professional Leadership

Jamie Evans (Chelli Gamble) for Professional Leadership

Rachel Galloway (Janet and Bob Galloway) for Professional Leadership

Rochelle Campbell (Kate Syphrit) for Overcoming Adversity

Destinee Hough (Anne Dunn and Keith Hough) for Overcoming Adversity

Amberlin Somerton (Krista Somerton) for Overcoming Adversity

YWCA Director of Outreach and Communication Julie Schaufelberger noted that although the timeline for the event was adjusted due to the impending storms, it did not dampen the spirits of those in attendance.

“Our first priority was everyone’s safety. We did have to make some adjustments in the timeline to ensure we concluded prior to the worst part of the storms coming in”, said Schaufelberger. “This event is a favorite among YWCA staff and board members and we hope everyone left feeling uplifted and inspired.”

“We are so proud of this year’s group of Women of Achievement and the contributions they have made within their work organization or the community, and we are happy to have celebrated the resiliency of those who have overcome some serious hurdles in order to get where they are today,” Kimberly Laudick, President and CEO of the YWCA added.

Three YWCA scholarship finalists were also honored and presented with their awards. Van Wert High School seniors Maria Parrish and Katie Kramer were awarded $300 and $500 respectively, while Crestview senior Caroline Marks received the top award of $800.

“By definition, these three seniors are already women of achievement with everything that they have accomplished in their high school careers,” Laudick said. “They all embody the mission of the YWCA and and have bright futures ahead of them.”

Sponsors for the evening included Ohio Health, Central Insurance, First Federal Savings and Loan, Citizen’s National Bank, Unverferth Family Dentistry, Van Wert Family Physicians, Edward Jones Veronica Cuevas, and Northwest State Community College.

The YWCA is an agency of United Way of Van Wert County and is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation.

Women of Achievement honorees are (front row, left to right): Teresa Shaffer, Alex Giessler, Amberlin Somerton, and Rachel Galloway. Back row: Jamie Evans, Christie Wendel, Terra Bonifas, Kendra Heffelfinger, Destinee Hough, and Rochelle Campbell.

YWCA staff members (left to right): Julie Schaufelberger, Betsy Hamman, Kimberly Laudick, Danni Chiles, Kaitelin Watkins, Jamie Evans, and Chelli Gamble.