Car/semi-truck crash leaves one dead

VW independent staff

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP — A weekend crash involving a semi-truck and car at the border of Allen and Hancock counties proved to be fatal.

It occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 30 at the county line. According to a report from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lawrence Morris Sr., 62, of Toledo, was southbound on County Road 15 in a 2015 Lincoln MKS, when he failed to yield at a posted stop sign and was struck by a semi-truck driven by Andrew Skiles, 54, of Rochester, Indiana.

Morris suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his car, Lawrence Morris III, 15, of Toledo suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by Beaverdam-Richland EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital. Skiles suffered possible injuries and was also taken by ambulance to Lima Memorial.

Troopers noted all occupants were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.

The semi sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene by Minich Towing. The Lincoln sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by T and H Towing and Recovery.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bluffton Police Department, Beaverdam-Richland Fire, Beaverdam-Richland EMS, Ada-Liberty EMS, Minich Towing, T and H Towing and Recovery, Miller Auto, The Allen County Coroner’s Office, Allen County EMA, and Allen County Mortuary Services.

The crash remains under investigation.