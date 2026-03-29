Cougar baseball team wins season opener

VW independent sports

DELPHOS — It was a pitchers duel in Van Wert’s season opening 2-0 win against Delphos Jefferson on Saturday.

For Van Wert, Jace Huebner and Eric Putman combined to allow just two hits, while Wildcat pitchers Dean Trentman and Isaac Rostorfer did the same. In five innings of work, Huebner gave up two hits, struck out eight and walked three, while Putman allowed no hits over the final two innings while fanning four and walking one. Trentman and Rostorfer each gave up a hit, with Trentman striking out four and walking five, while Rostorfer struck one one batter.

The only two runs of the game came with two outs in the top of the seventh when Huebner scored on a wild pitch, then Putman scored on an error on a fly ball by Cam Werts. Putman then struck out the side to preserve the win.

Huebner, the No. 9 batter, and leadoff hitter Griffin McCracken had Van Wert’s only hits of the game, while Tyler Wiseman and Dalton Welker had Jefferson’s lone hits.

Van Wert (1-0) will play at Spencerville on Monday and Delphos Jefferson (0-1) will host Riverdale on Tuesday.