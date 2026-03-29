Governor DeWine to visit Delphos
VW independent staff
DELPHOS — Governor Mike DeWine’s staff has announced he’ll pay a visit to Delphos on Monday and will join Jefferson Middle School students, educators, and community leaders for a celebatory event and to discuss plans for a new school building in Delphos.
During the 1:30 p.m. visit, Gov. DeWine will also highlight the state’s investments to ensure Ohio students have access to modern school environments that support learning.
POSTED: 03/29/26 at 8:46 pm. FILED UNDER: News