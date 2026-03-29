Lions Club offering BBQ chicken dinners

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MIDDLE POINT — Tickets are being sold for the Middle Point Lions Club’s annual barbecue chicken dinner, which will be held on Sunday, April 26. The dinner is carryout only and tickets should be purchased in advance to guarantee a dinner. Tickets are $12 per dinner and dinners can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Lincolnview Elementary School entrance.

The dinner includes a barbecued chicken half prepared by Fat Kid BBQ, potato salad, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and cookies. Tickets can be purchased from any Middle Point Lion, or by calling 419.605.2706.

Proceeds will help the club provide scholarships for Lincolnview seniors.