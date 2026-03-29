Nancy Ann Kelley

Nancy Ann Kelley, 92, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

Nancy was born in Xenia to Dwight and Ethel Bennett, who both preceded her in death.

Nancy Kelley

She studied at The Ohio State University and earned her master’s degree from St Francis University. Nancy taught in Fort Wayne area schools for nearly 30 years. In retirement she continued to teach ESL, she worked in the American Embassy in Prague where she taught Czech educational instructors how to teach English to their students. This went well with her love of traveling, which she did extensively.

Nancy was an accomplished artist and photographer and had her photos on display in different institutions around Fort Wayne. Mostly, she loved being a grandmother to her three grandchildren, and that brought her the greatest joy.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Jim (Kay) Carter, and Robert Carter; grandchildren, Kim (Dane) Carter Brandt-Lubart, Bennett (Grace Carlin) Carter, and Lee Carter; a sister, Jean (Don) Miller; a niece, Amy Miller, and a nephew, Mike Miller.

She was preceded in death by her son, Ron Carter.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 3, with visitation beginning two hours prior at 11 a.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne. She will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Camphill-Solaris, a community for disabilities in Hudson, New York.

To sign the online guestbook visit www.FairHavenFortWayne.com.