Ronda Sue Dasher

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ronda Sue Dasher, who went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2026, after a short but hard-fought battle with cancer. Throughout her journey, she displayed immense strength, grace, and an unwavering spirit that inspired everyone who knew her.

Born on June 25, 1961, she was the daughter of Clarence and the late Marilyn Sue Webster. For 44 beautiful years, she was married to the love of her life, Clifford Dasher.

Ronda Dasher

A woman of profound faith, she was a dedicated and active member of Harvest Field Church in Scott, Ohio. Her church community was an extension of her family, and she found great joy in serving others and sharing her light within the congregation. Her greatest treasures were the people she loved. She was at her happiest when spending time with her family and friends, whether sharing a quiet meal or enjoying the outdoors while camping.

She is survived by her husband, Clifford Dasher; her father, Clarence Webster Jr.; her brother, Chet Webster; her children, Amanda (Ryan) England, Sara (Matthew) Good, and Evan (Allyssa) Dasher, and her grandchildren, Madilyn, Ryan, Gabby, Sawyer, Jaxson, Lyla, Shepard, and Odin, all of whom were the joys of her life.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Terry Martin, officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Taylor Cemetery, Van Wert County. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

She leaves behind a legacy of forgiveness, kindness, resilience, and unconditional love.

Memorial donations can be made to the Building Fund at Harvest Field Church.