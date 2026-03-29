Softball: Cougars, Knights, Lancers win

VW independent sports

Softball

Van Wert 6 Delphos Jefferson 4

Van Wert trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Cougars exploded for six runs in a 6-4 win over Delphos Jefferson on Saturday. It was Van Wert’s first win of the season and the first loss by the Wildcats.

Emma Haines started the scoring for Van Wert with an RBI single, then a two-RBI double by Emma West pulled the Cougars to within one, 4-3. The next batter, Layla Suddeth gave Van Wert a 5-4 lead with a two-RBI single, then Haley Dunlap doubled in Suddeth to complete the rally.

Delphos Jefferson’s runs came in the second, when Carolyn Mueller doubled in two, then on back-to-back RBI hits in the sixth by Blaire Gable and Megan Kerner.

Grace Kitson led Van Wert with two hits, while West and Suddeth each had two RBI. On the mound, West went the distance and allowed seven hits while striking out eight and walking four. Gianna Lee led Delphos Jefferson with two hits. Claire Brinkman took the loss by allowing all six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Van Wert (1-2) will play at Parkway on Monday, while Delphos Jefferson (3-1) will host Kalida on Thursday.

Crestview 7 Antwerp 1

CONVOY — Violet Dirr had three hits and knocked in three runs to lead Crestview to a 7-1 win over Antwerp on Saturday.

Dirr singled in Kaylee Owens in the first inning, then four successive batters opened the floodgates for Crestview in the bottom of the third. A double by Owens in scored Kaci Gregory to give the Lady Knights a 2-0 lead. Dirr drove in Owens, then a double by Dakota Thornell plated Dirr. Thornell then scored on a single by Alli Thatcher, giving Crestview a 5-0 lead. Dirr accounted for Crestview’s remaining runs in the fifth, doubling home Owens, then scoring on a sacrifice fly by Thatcher. Antwerp’s only run came on an error in the fourth.

Thatcher earned the complete game win with one unearned run, six hits, six strikeouts and just one walk.

Crestview (1-2) is scheduled to play at Defiance on Tuesday.

Lincolnview 6 Wapakoneta 0

Ila Hughes struck out 14 batters to lead Lincolnview to a 6-0 win over Wapakoneta on Saturday. Hughes gave up just two hits and one walk in the victory. She also had a team high three hits and scored three runs.

Lainey Spear’s two-run homerun to center field put the Lancers ahead 2-0 in the first inning, then Bella Hire singled home Hughes in the third. A solo homer by Emme Stevens in the fourh gave Lincolnview a 4-0 lead, then Hughes scored on a single by Spears. Kassidy Hammons wrapped up the scoring in the fifth when she crossed home plate on an error.

Spear finished with a pair of hits and three RBI, while Hire also had two hits.

Lincolnview (2-0) is scheduled to host Minster on Monday.