$20M to help build new Delphos school

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday that students in Delphos will soon have a brand-new middle school to call their own, after more than 12 decades in their existing building.

Jefferson Middle School was originally constructed in 1904. Governor DeWine visited the middle school for a celebratory event with students, educators, and community leaders, where he announced that Delphos City Schools has been awarded $20 million through a one-time grant opportunity administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to replace the current middle school with a modern facility.

During Monday’s event, Governor DeWine discussed a $20 million state supported project to build an all-new middle school in Delphos, which will replace the 122-year-old existing building. Photos provided

“For 122 years now, this building has served the community well and has been a fixture of life growing up in Delphos,” Governor DeWine said. “But as important as it is to appreciate our history, it’s also important to look toward the future. For today’s students to reach their full potential, they need a school building that reflects the world they are growing up in. They need modern learning spaces that encourage creativity and innovation.

“This project would not have been possible without the support of the General Assembly, including Senate President Rob McColley, House Speaker Matt Huffman, State Representative Roy Klopfenstein, and State Senator Susan Manchester,” he added. “Their support for this project – as well as the additional support from the local school board – will help ensure students in Delphos have the same opportunities as students across the state.”

The award marks the beginning of a collaborative planning process with OFCC to design a future-ready middle school that may be standalone or attached to the existing high school. The district plans to contribute approximately $2.25 million in additional local funding, with the potential for more as the project progresses.

“OFCC is proud to partner with Delphos City Schools on this important project,” said OFCC Executive Director Joy Bledsoe. “Our planning process is built on listening and collaboration. Every school is custom designed to reflect the vision and priorities of its students and community. From vision-setting to final construction, OFCC will be with the district every step of the way to deliver a safe, innovative, and student-centered facility that serves Delphos for generations to come.”

Over the past seven years, the State has invested more than $2.1 billion in OFCC school facility projects – helping build or renovate approximately 140 school buildings in 100 school districts – so students can learn in safe, modern environments.