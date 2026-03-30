Carla Rene Speelman

Carla Rene Speelman, 68, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:24 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on January 1, 1958, in Van Wert, to Carl E. and Rosalyn (Fisher) Speelman.

Carla Speelman

Carla was a member of North Union Church of Van Wert. She was a licensed beautician who owned and operated Shear Magic in Scott and had also worked at Holloway in Sidney, the Van Wert Manor, Crestview Local Schools and the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Carla didn’t know a stranger and could be very ornery. She was very involved with the Crestview Band Parents for many years. Above all, she loved spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Rosalyn Speelman of Van Wert; her two sons, Lucas (Erin) McClure of Wesley Chapel, Florida and Matthew (Kala) Speelman of Van Wert; seven grandchildren, Corey, Gavin, Gabriella, CJ, Fisher, Nellie and Henry; a sister-in-law, Suzanne Speelman of Newnan, Georgia; nieces, Carly and Lauren, and a great-niece, Wraylie.

Carla was preceded in death by her father, Carl Speelman; a granddaughter, Grace Anna, and brother, Robert E. Speelman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Daniel Perry, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: the Crestview Band Parents.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Carla’s family would like to thank all of her friends and caregivers at Vancrest of Van Wert for the exceptional care she received.