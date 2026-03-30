Delores “Dee” Ann Jackson

Delores “Dee” Ann Jackson, 78, of Van Wert, passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2026, at Mercy Health Medical Center of Lima.

She was born on November 18, 1947, in South Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Donald Eustace Lanier and Virginia Louise (Stover) Lanier, who both preceded her in death. On October 1, 1994, she married Michael V. Jackson, who survives in Van Wert.

Delores Jackson

Dee was the beloved mother of two children, Kelly (Rick) Rangler of Jackson, Michigan, and James C. Moore of Stockdale, Texas; two stepchildren, Michael Jackson of Adrian, Michigan, and Janine (Jeff) Kelk of Morenci, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Spencer Rangler, Corbin Rangler (dec.). Olivia Rangler, Molly Moore, Ellie Moore, Haley Moore, Seth Kelk, and Calvin Kelk; one sister, Cathy L. Lanier of Van Wert, and many nieces and nephews that she truly adored.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Kevin Ray Moore; two brothers, Donald E. Lanier and Gerald E. Lanier, and one sister, Amy Louise Sowards.

She worked as a seamstress at the General Motors Plant in Adrian, Michigan, sewing car seats. Dee was a 1965 graduate of South Charleston High School in West Virginia and a member of First United Brethren Church of Christ in Van Wert. She was also a former member of the TWIG Group IV and the Evergreen Garden Club, and an OSU Master Gardener.

Funeral services for Dee will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services on Thursday. Interment will take place at the Palmyra Village Cemetery in Palmyra, Michigan, at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International or the Corbin Rangler Memorial Bluebird Scholarship Fund of Jackson County, Michigan.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.