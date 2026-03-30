Donald E. Benschneider

Donald E. Benschneider, 86, of Payne, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Don was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 11, 1939, son of Ervin & Lucile (Overmyer) Benschneider, who both preceded him in death.

Don Benschneider

Don devoted his life to hard work, beginning with a lifelong career in farming and in partnership in Wildcat Creek Farms. On December 13, 1981, he married the love of his life, Elaine (Hanenkratt), and together they built a life filled with love and many happy years.

As a young man he enjoyed working at Van Wert Airport, owning his own plane and instructing. Deeply committed to his community, Don served as Mayor of Payne and contributed his leadership to numerous organizations, including the Farm Credit, Countrymark, Inc., Landmark, Inc., Paulding Landmark, NCBA, CBI, Buckeye State Mutual Insurance, Orange Harbor Cooperative. He was also a dedicated member of the Payne Chamber of Commerce and the County Farm Bureau.

In his free time, Don enjoyed snowmobiling trips in Michigan and traveling to Florida. Above all, he cherished time with his family, especially cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. Don will be remembered as a kind-hearted, soft-spoken man and a true role model to all who knew him.

Don will be sadly missed by his wife, Elaine; daughters, Terri (Lyle) Ulrey of Van Wert and Lanette (Jarrod) Dossen of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Chris (Kali) Ulrey, parents of Sazi and Ophelia; Nicholas (Miranda) Ulrey, parents of Locklin and Kollins; Blake (Loren) Dossen, parents of Bastian, Jude, Margaret, and one of the way, and Branson (Karson) Dossen, parents of Beau & and one of the way and Bree Dossen; in-laws, Phil and Betty Hanenkratt, Mike (Myra) Hanenkratt, Jill (George) Tsafarides, Jay Hanenkratt, Loraine Comfort, Van (Lisa) Hanenkratt, Corinne (Mike) Lamb and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Don was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard “Dick” Benschneider.

Viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 3, with viewing one hour prior at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Wiltsie Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Elara Caring Hospice or the Payne Fire & EMS.

Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.