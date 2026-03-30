Gas prices continue to rise in Ohio

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen 11.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are nearly $1.05 per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 82.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 14.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.369 per gallon, the highest level since July 27, 2022.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.99 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.59 per gallon, a difference of $2.60 per gallon.

Gas at Pak-A-Sak on S. Shannon St. was $3.64 per gallon early Monday afternoon. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

As of early Monday afternoon, pump prices for self-serve regular in Van Wert ranged from $3.62 per gallon at Murphy USA at Walmart to $3.99 per gallon at Tyler’s Short Stop on E. Main St.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 97.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gasoline and diesel prices continue to climb to multi-year highs as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz curtails the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil each day,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The situation remains highly volatile and unpredictable, but upward pressure on fuel prices is likely to persist as long as global oil supplies are constrained by the continued disruption in the Strait. We’re likely to see the national average for gasoline push beyond the $4-per-gallon mark, while diesel could approach $6 per gallon and potentially set new records if conditions fail to improve.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

March 30, 2025: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

March 30, 2024: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

March 30, 2023: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

March 30, 2022: $4.01/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 30, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

