Larry Fleet to perform at NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

With just weeks to go until showtime, anticipation is building for one of country music’s most authentic rising stars. Larry Fleet is set to take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, bringing his “Another Year Older” tour to Van Wert. This fantastic show is made possible in part by Presenting Sponsor Superior Credit Union.

Tennessee-born Fleet has carved out a distinctive place in modern country music by blending traditional influences with soulful depth. Raised on a steady rotation of legends like Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson alongside the sounds of Otis Redding and Marvin Gaye, Fleet’s music reflects a rich mix of storytelling, grit, and heart. His powerful, unmistakable voice, paired with sharp songwriting and relatable themes, has resonated with fans across the country.

Before stepping into the spotlight, Fleet spent years working blue-collar jobs, an experience that continues to shape his honest, grounded approach to music. That authenticity has carried through a growing catalog of releases, including Workin’ Hard (2019), Stack of Records (2021), and Earned It (2023), featuring the standout track “Things I Take for Granted.” His most recent project, Hard Work & Holy Water (2025), released independently, further showcases his commitment to doing things his own way.

Rising country music star Larry Fleet will perform at the NPAC on Saturday, April 25. Photo submitted

In addition to his own recordings, Fleet has earned respect as a songwriter, including co-writing “Man Made A Bar,” recorded by Morgan Wallen featuring Eric Church. As his career continues to rise, Fleet remains rooted in his values as a family man while connecting with audiences across the globe.

Before Larry Fleet takes the stage, The evening’s opening act is DASHER. A brother/sister duo, the act is comprised of Max and Laela Dasher who make their home in the heart of Appalachia, Black Mountain, North Carolina. They gained attention following appearances on American Idol and are known for their “front porch” style, often featuring live, acoustic-driven music with Appalachian influences.

“Superior Credit Union is proud to support our local communities through many avenues, including entertainment and the arts,” said Kelsey Joseph, Director of Marketing for Superior Credit Union. “Van Wert LIVE gathers amazing entertainment for the tri-county area, and Larry Fleet is no exception. We look forward to supporting more shows in the future and enjoying Larry Fleet on April 25.”

With the concert now less than a month away, tickets are moving quickly. Tickets are available through the Niswonger Box Office, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday by calling 419.238.6722, or anytime online at vanwertlive.com .