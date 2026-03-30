Museum to be open on Saturdays

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Starting April 11, the Village of Convoy Historical Society Museum will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 31. Admission is free, but memberships and donations are welcome.

What you’ll see: the Library Room, the Crestview/Military Room, and main room displays donated by area residents. The museum is open and a work in progress, with added items every week.

Display donations are welcome. If you have items from the Convoy area or local businesses that you would like to donate, the Convoy Historical Society Museum would love to have them.

For those with questions, a historical society board member or volunteer will be available on Saturdays to guide visitors, answer questions, and accept donations. All other questions or to visit by appointment contact Dave Thomas at 260.639.2083 or Rose Wherry at 419.513.1092.