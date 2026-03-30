Pancake & Sausage Day in Ohio City

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OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department is inviting the community to its annual Pancake & Sausage Day.

The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday, April 4, at the Ohio City Community Building. Attendees can enjoy a delicious menu featuring pancakes, sausage patties, sausage gravy and biscuits, and scrambled eggs – all served with a side of community spirit.

Admission is by free-will donation, and all proceeds will go directly toward helping the department purchase essential supplies and equipment. The funds support the volunteer firefighters who serve the Ohio City area with dedication and courage.

In addition, the fire department will be holding its annual Easter Egg hunt following the breakfast starting at 12 p.m. at the same location.