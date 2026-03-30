Real estate transfers 3/23-2/27/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between March 23-27, 2026.

Kendal L. Miller, Kendall Leigh Miller, Alexander C J Miller, Quincy R. Thompson, Weston Thompson, Sonya Kelly, Rex Kelly, Christie Bowers, Stacy Bowers, Sonya L. Kelly, Quincy Thompson, Christie A. Bowers, Kendall Miller to Alexander C J Miller, Kendal L. Miller – Van Wert inlots, lot 825.

Dennis R. Miller, Melanie K. Miller, Dennis Miller, Melanie Miller to Miller Family Living Trust, Miller Family Living Trust TR, Dennis R. Miller TR, Melanie K. Miller TR – a portion of Section 35 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 35 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 36 in Hoaglin Township; a portion of Section 32 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 33 in Jackson Township; a portion of Section 33 in Jackson Township.

Tony M. Lozano, Pamela S. Lozano to Tony M. Lozano, Pamela S. Lozano – Delphos inlots, lot 166.

Jerry B. Kiehl to Nicholai I. Kiehl, Nashea Ana Owens Kiehl – Van Wert inlots, lot 4150.

Timothy L. Washburn, Lisa O. Washburn to Lisa O. Washburn Living Trust, Lisa O. Washburn Living Trust TR – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 229.

Peggy L. Ferguson to Jeff D. Schaffner – a portion of Section 13 Union Township.

Estate of Steven G. Waterman to Glorida A. Waterman – Ohio City inlots, lot 112.

Kathleen N. Wehrkamp Revocable Trust, Kathleen N. Wehrkamp Revocable Trust TR, Terry M. Wehrkamp TR to Phillip R. Mohr, Susan L. Mohr – Van Wert inlots, lot 4277.

Thomas D. Gibson, Thomas Gibson, Christina M. Gibson to Thomas D. Gibson, Christina Gibson – a portion of Section 30 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 30 in Tully Township.

Estate of Kevin S. Halliwill to Harley R. Halliwill, Kamara S. Halliwill – Scott outlots, lot 1.

Harley R. Halliwill to Kamara A. Halliwill – Scott outlots, lot 1.

John M. Reed Revocable Living Trust, John M. Reed Revocable Living Trust TR, Crystal L. Reed Revocable Living Trust, Crystal L. Reed Revocable Living Trust TR, Shelly Fraker TR, John C. Reed TR, Christina Eley TR to Lorissa Vibbert, Corbin Mobley – Middle Point subdivisions, lot 1.

KWS Rentals LLC to Nicholas Jewell – Van Wert inlots, lot 106; lot 109.

Janet L. Swift to Jonathan L. Bolen, Halie L. Bolen – Delphos inlots, lot 489.

Dale and Marcia Davies Real Estate Management LLC to Alexia G. Taylor – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 256; lot 257.

Regis A. Walter to Regis A. Walter, Regis A. Watler TR – Middle Point inlots, lot 167; lot 168.

Tracy J. Wolford, Sommer L. Wolford to Brandi Nicole Stepp – a portion of Section 13 in Tully Township.

Brandi Nicole Stepp to Brandi Nicole Stepp, Tina Stepp – a portion of Section 13 in Tully Township.

Estate of Donna M. Foehl, estate of Robert E. Foehl to Foehl Family Trust, Foehl Family Trust TR, Kenneth E. Foehl TR, Robin A. Foehl TR – a portion of Section 8 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 9 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 9 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 33 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 33 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 34 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 30 in Union Township; a portion of Section 30 in Union Township; a portion of Section 31 in Union Township; a portion of Section 31 in Union Township.

Kenneth E. Foehl Family Living Trust, Kenneth E. Foehl Family Living Trust TR, Robin A. Foehl TR to Foehl Family Trust, Foehl Family Trust TR, Kenneth E. Foehl TR, Robin A. Foehl TR – a portion of Section 33 in Tully Township.

Murati Properties LLC to Murati Properties LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 1628.

Roger A. Miller, Deborah K. Miller to Roger A. Miller Family Trust, Roger A. Miller Family Trust TR, Deborah K. Miller Family Trust, Deborah K. Miller Family Trust TR – a portion of Section 7 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 35 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 35 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 27 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 27 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 6 in Harrison Township; a portion of Section 6 in Harrison Township.

Brian K. Rolsten Irrevocable Living Trust, Brian K. Rolsten Irrevocable Living Trust TR, Philip Rolsten TR, Sarah Worden TR to Philip Rolsten, Sarah Worden – a portion of Section 18 in Union Township; a portion of Section 22 in Union Township; a portion of Section 30 in Union Township; a portion of Section 19 in Hoaglin Township.

Thomas P. Andersen, Kelly T. Andersen, Kelly Andersen to GKL Properties of Van Wert LLC – a portion of Section 11 in Pleasant Township.

Sarah K. Prine to Ryan C. Prine – Delphos inlots, lot 244.

Catherine C. Baltazar, Gustavo Baltazar to Jason Engle, Kelly Agler – a portion of Section 28 in Jackson Township.

Estate of Ralph A. Collins to Mauvette A. Collins – a portion of Section 22 in Ridge Township.

Brent A. Rolsten, Melodie Rolsten, Kent L. Rolsten, Julie Rolsten, Philip Rolsten, Philip C. Rolsten, Sarah L. Rolsten, Sarah Rolsten, Brandon Worden, Natalie A. Hickey, John Hickey to Rolsten Family Farms LLC – a portion of Section 18 in Union Township; a portion of Section 22 in Union Township; a portion of Section 30 in Union Township; a portion of Section 19 in Hoaglin Township.