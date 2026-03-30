VW independent baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 7 Spencerville 0

SPENCERVILLE — Conner Harris and Wyatt Scott teamed up to hold Spencerville to just one hit as Van Wert blanked the Bearcats 7-0 on Monday. Harris gave up the hit, a first inning single, while striking out six and walking three in five innings. Scott pitched the remaining two innings and struck out three and walked one, as Van Wert improved to 2-0 on the season.

At the plate, Cam Werts had a two-RBI single in the top of the fifth and Scott hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Griffin McCracken paced the Cougars with three hits, while Trevor Halker added a pair of hits.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Lincolnview on Thursday.

Softball

Lincolnview 18 Minster 0 (five innings)

Ila Hughes shut down Minster with a no-hitter with seven strikeouts on Monday and Lincolnview cruised by the Wildcats 18-0 in five innings.

The Lancers scored early and often with three runs in the first inning, including a two-RBI single by Kassidy Hammons in the second, and two-RBI singles by Cassidy Rank and Emme Stevens, and a two-run homer by Ansley Schwab in a nine-run third inning.

Lincolnview (3-0) will host Tinora today.

Parkway 11 Van Wert 1 (five innings)

ROCKFORD — Parkway scored three runs in each of the first two innings and from there the Panthers went on to beat Van Wert 11-1 in five innings on Monday.

Van Wert’s lone run came in the top of the second, when Layla Suddeth stole home. Brittyn Bruns led Parkway with four hits and three RBI. Madelyn Stover and Bryn Schoenleben each drove in two runs for the Panthers (3-0).

Parkway will host Botkins today and Van Wert will host Lincolnview on Wednesday.