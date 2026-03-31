JobQuest Expo planned for Wednesday

VW independent staff/submitted information

Community members are invited to attend the 2026 JobQuest Expo, a free public job fair taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds – Jr. Fair Building.

Hosted by Van Wert Works and OhioMeansJobs of Van Wert County, the event will feature more than 40 employers representing industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, finance, agriculture, transportation, construction, public service, and more. The JobQuest Expo is designed to connect jobseekers directly with employers while also helping individuals explore career pathways available in the region.

Attendees can expect:

Face-to-face connections with employers who are actively hiring

Opportunities to explore careers across a wide range of industries

A mini computer lab for completing job applications on-site

A Community Resource Networking Area featuring education and workforce partners

On-site interviews with select employers, offering candidates the opportunity to take immediate next steps toward employment

“This event is about helping people see what’s possible right here in our region,” said Lauren Buchanan, Workforce Development Manager for Van Wert Works. “We have employers offering strong career pathways, competitive opportunities, and innovative work environments, and JobQuest brings those opportunities together in one place.”

Earlier in the day, local students will participate in a career exploration session, connecting their interests and aptitudes with real-world careers. The public is encouraged to attend during the 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. job fair.

For more information, including a full employer list and preparation resources, visit www.vanwertworks.com.