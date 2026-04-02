Cougar track team hosts tri-meet

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School hosted its only home track and field meet of the season on Thursday, welcoming Napoleon and Allen East for a competitive three team event highlighted by strong performances and a special senior recognition ceremony.

Before competition began, the Cougars honored their three senior athletes – Harper Roop, Nick Edwards, and Katie Kramer – for their dedication and contributions to the program.

“The trio played key roles throughout the meet, representing Van Wert with leadership and effort across multiple events,” head coach Nate Hoverman said.

On the girls side, Van Wert finished second overall with 65 points, just behind Napoleon’s 76. The Cougars were led by several standout performances, including a win from Haven Hunt in the 100-meter dash (13.71) and a dominant 1-2 finish in the 800-meter run by Ruby Dicke (2:41.24) and Leah Krites (2:41.98). Symphony Schuerman added another victory in the 3200 meters, while Flannery Foster captured the discus title with a throw of 106-1 and placed second in the shot put.

Van Wert also showed depth in relays, placing second in the 4×100, 4×200, 4×400, and 4×800, with senior Harper Roop contributing across multiple relay teams. In the field, Livie Parrish and Lily Greve tied for second in the high jump, while Whitney Holliday added a runner-up finish in the long jump.

On the boys side, Van Wert placed third with 44 points in a meet won by Allen East. The Cougars were led by Micah Cowan’s win in the 200 meters (24.64), along with distance victories from Evan Keuneke in the 800 (2:11.06), Harrison Sloan in the 1600 (5:02.22), and Alexander Bauer in the 3200 (11:10.39).

The boys 4×800 relay team also secured a first-place finish, continuing a strong showing from the distance squad. In the throws, senior Nick Edwards placed in both the shot put (fourth) and discus (third), contributing valuable team points.

With a mix of event wins, relay consistency, and senior leadership, Van Wert made the most of its lone home meet, celebrating its seniors while competing at a high level across both teams.