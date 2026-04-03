City tax returns cannot be e-filed

Submitted information

The April 15 tax filing deadline is quickly approaching and the Van Wert Income Tax Department has been made aware by local tax preparers that the software they use is stating that the Van Wert City returns can now be e-filed. This is not correct information. The City of Van Wert is not currently set up to receive any e-filed returns.

Please make sure that you are submitting a paper return, including all supporting documents, to the Van Wert City Income Tax Office. Those preparing and submitting their own tax returns via tax software or online websites should note that even if you receive a confirmation that your Van Wert City return has been e-filed, it has not.