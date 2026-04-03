The Van Wert County Courthouse

Sunday, Apr. 5, 2026

Crestview girls basketball awards

The Crestview girls basketball program concluded its season with head coach Mark Gregory and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Scholar-Athletes (above, row 1, left to right): Evie Williman, Kaci Gregory and Peyton Hoffman. Row 2: Kenzie Harting, Emily Heth, Alecta Baxter, Ayla Kreischer, Kaylee Owens and Lydia Grace. Not pictured is Lillie Best. Special Awards: (below, row 1, left to right): Lydia Grace (Defense Award), Haley McCoy (Most Rebounds, NWC Honorable Mention), Zoe Ross (70 percent Free Throw Club). Row 2: Peyton Hoffman (Most 3s, NWC Honorable Mention), Kaci Gregory (Most Steals, Most Assists, 70 percent Free Throw Club, MVP Award, NWC First Team, All-Northwest District First Team, All-Ohio Honorable Mention). Not pictured: Lillie Best (Knight Awards, NWC Honorable Mention). Photos submitted

POSTED: 04/03/26 at 8:34 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports