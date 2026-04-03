Crestview girls basketball awards

The Crestview girls basketball program concluded its season with head coach Mark Gregory and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Scholar-Athletes (above, row 1, left to right): Evie Williman, Kaci Gregory and Peyton Hoffman. Row 2: Kenzie Harting, Emily Heth, Alecta Baxter, Ayla Kreischer, Kaylee Owens and Lydia Grace. Not pictured is Lillie Best. Special Awards: (below, row 1, left to right): Lydia Grace (Defense Award), Haley McCoy (Most Rebounds, NWC Honorable Mention), Zoe Ross (70 percent Free Throw Club). Row 2: Peyton Hoffman (Most 3s, NWC Honorable Mention), Kaci Gregory (Most Steals, Most Assists, 70 percent Free Throw Club, MVP Award, NWC First Team, All-Northwest District First Team, All-Ohio Honorable Mention). Not pictured: Lillie Best (Knight Awards, NWC Honorable Mention). Photos submitted