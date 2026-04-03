Crestview hoops awards

The Crestview boys basketball program recently concluded its season with head coach Doug Etzler and his coaching staff, recognizing various accomplishments throughout the season, which ended at the Division VI regional semifinals. NWC Scholar-Athletes (above, left to right): Hudson Perrott, Will Sheets and Liam Putman. Not pictured: Denver McDougall. Special awards (below): Cash Hammons (70 percent Free Throw Club), Liam Putman (Defensive Award), Hudson Perrott (Hustle Award), Hayden Perrott (Most Assists, Offensive Award, NWC Second Team, District 8 Second Team, All-Northwest District Third Team, All-Ohio Honorable Mention), Will Sheets (Most Rebounds, Offensive Award, NWC Second Team, All-Northwest District Honorable Mention), Huxley Grose (Knight Pride Award), Braxton Leeth (Knight Pride Award), Owen Heckler (Most Improved). Not pictured: Denver McDougall (Most Improved). Photos submitted