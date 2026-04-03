Dolores E. Keysor

Dolores E. Keysor went to be with our lord and Savior on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Dolores was born January 6, 1930, to Doyle D. and Verda V. (Miller) Burkholder and grew up in Delphos Ohio and graduated from Delphos Jefferson High School in 1948.

Dolores Keysor

She married Dale L Keysor on August 22, 1948, and they were blessed with three children. Kathy Ann Keysor born August 23, 1949 and unfortunately passed away during infancy.

Their second daughter was Pamela S. Keysor who married Thomas E. Bockey, who passed away from cancer in 2000. She is now married to her current husband Dennis K. Smith and they reside in Van Wert. She has two stepchildren, Shelly and Lisa and five grandchildren, Landon, Ava, Ivy, Issac and the late Austin.

Their third daughter is Kristie L Keysor who was married to Rex Pollock, who also passed away of cancer. They had three children — a son, Scott, and twin daughters Arica and Andrea. She is now married to Jim Snyder and they reside in Van Wert. Jim and Kris have six grandchildren, Ryanne, Bentley, Rex, Katlyn, Risa, Emma and a step-grandson Gavin. They also have two great-grandchildren, Clarissa and Leilani.

Dolores handled many roles in the family farming business known as D&D Farms and held many different volunteer positions. She was a member of the Homemaker’s Club and Counsel and was awarded the honor of women of the year award. Dale and her were big advocates for the Lions Club of Van Wert, Farm Bureau, and Gideons Spouse Group. She especially enjoyed playing cards, travel and camping trips in their younger years.

Mrs. Keysor also leaves behind twin granddaughters, Arica (Ryan) Wermer and Andrea (Dennis) Merriman both of Van Wert; a grandson, Scott (Lanna) Pollock of Colorado Springs; grandaughters, Lisa Smith and Shelley Bowers of Indiana, plus 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Dolores was known as “Grahamcracker” by her granddaughters Arica and Andrea and that was her name that many people knew her by.

Mrs. Keysor leaves behind a legacy of commitment and love for her family and her kindness that she showed everyday among friends and family. She was a very classy lady that always had her make up and hair done everyday to match her charisma. She took pride in the beautiful loving life that her and Dale had created and will remain a legacy for generations.

“Her love shaped generations, and her memory will carry us forward.”

Funeral services for Dolores will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home of Van Wert. Visitation will also be on Wednesday, April 8, starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow after services at Ridge Cemetery, Ridge Township.

Preferred memorials: the United Way of Van Wert, Trinity Global Church or EverHeart Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.