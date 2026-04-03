FOP donation…

Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 recently presented a donation to the Autism Support Squad of Delphos. Lodge officials said they’re grateful for the opportunity to support an organization that makes such a meaningful impact in the community and in the lives of so many families. Pictured from left to right are FOP Treasurer Adam Wehage, Ashley Anderson, Kaiti Wolford, Nicole Winklejohn, FOP Chaplain Richard Shobe, Alli Radabaugh, Amy Hyitt and FOP Trustee Keith Collins. Photo submitted