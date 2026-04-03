Reservations open for Insane with Power

VW independent staff/submitted information

Reservations are being accepted for Off Stage Productions’ next dinner theatre show “Insane with Power,” a two-act comedy written by Scott Haan. Show dates are April 17-19 and 24-26. Saturday and Sunday performances will be dinner theatre shows.

For Saturday performances, doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. For Sunday matinee performances, the doors will open at 12:30 p.m., with dinner at 1 p.m. and the show at 2 p.m. Burtch’s Barn to Table Catering will provide the buffet meals, and cost of dinner and show will be $30.

Lois Lancaster (Emily Smith) finds herself surrounded by “superheros” — Mental (Aimee Lehman), Kevin Bendis (SlimPickens419), Dim Bulb (Nick Long) and Speed Demon (Spencer Wenninger). Photo submitted

Both Friday performances will be “Popcorn Night” with no dinner included but popcorn will be included with the cost of the show. Water and pop will also be available for purchase. Doors open for the Friday performances will open at 7 p.m. and show will begin at 7:30 p.m. The cost for the “Popcorn Night” performances will be $16.

All performances will be held in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin Street, Van Wert. Enter door 13 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking is available.

Call 419.605.6708 to reserve your tables or seats. Box office hours: Monday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m., no Sunday calls please.

The show

Lois Lancaster is a big-city journalist writing about the current state of mental health facilities. Her research takes her to a hospital populated with a unique group of quirky inmates who imagine they are crime-fighting superheroes. Speed Freak thinks he can run at incredible speeds, while Dim Bulb, the most enthusiastic person on the face of the earth, thinks he can turn off lights with his brain. Mental thinks she can read minds, despite being prone to sudden outbursts of bizarre non-sequiturs. Kevin, much less quirky and flamboyant than the other inmates, doesn’t embarrass himself with a ridiculous code name or costume…at least, not initially. Dr. Gail Eisner appears to be a kind hospital administrator; a steady influence needed to effectively run a madhouse like this one. At first Lois finds their elaborate superhero fantasies to be an entertaining diversion, the wild delusions of unstable minds, until something unusual happens that makes her wonder.

Cast

Lois Lancaster: Emily Smith

Speed Freak: Spencer Wenninger

Dim Bulb: Nick Long

Mental: Aimey Lehman

Kevin Bendis: SlimPickens419

Dr Gail Eisner: Alea Rex

Director: Daniel Sanderson

Costumer: Julie Lang