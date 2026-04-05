Karen Sue Dunlap

Karen Sue Dunlap, 81, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:20 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2026, with her children at her side.

She was born January 21, 1945, in Roscommon, Michigan, to Andrew Evald and Margaret (Wilson) Anderson.

Karen Dunlap

Karen had worked at the former Van Wert Bookstore, Kennedy Manufacturing and Wal-Mart, all of Van Wert.

She loved her cats, flower beds and grandchildren. In her spare time, Karen enjoyed reading and watching the NBA and Lebron James.

Karen is survived by her children, Todd A. (Teresa) Dunlap of Van Wert and Cindy L. Dunlap of Toledo; her grandchildren, Karlin (Alexis) Dunlap, Brady (Brittany) Dunlap, Elisa Dunlap and Alexa (Petey) Post, and her great grandchildren, Heather, Easton, Baker and Micah Sue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister and brother in law, Virgilene (Harry) Holobaugh.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials? the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.