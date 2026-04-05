Lancer softball team falls to Defiance

VW independent sports

DEFIANCE — A pair of errors in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Defiance a 2-1 walk off win over Lincolnview on Saturday. The Lancers were plagued by six errors in the game.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Defiance scored on a sacrifice fly by Elley Ward. Lincolnview answered in the top of the sixth when Ansley Schwab scored on a sac fly by Lainey Spear. In the seventh, the Bulldogs got runners on with two outs via an error and a walk, then scored on another error.

Both teams had just four hits in the game. Lincolnview’s Ila Hughes struck out 10 and walked two.

Lincolnview (3-1) will travel to Coldwater today.