Local attorney supports Yarger

To the Editor,

As a lifelong resident of Van Wert County and a practicing attorney, I write to express my personal support for Judge Eva Yarger for the Van Wert County Juvenile and Probate Court.

Judge Yarger is currently serving in this role by appointment, filling the remaining term of Judge Kevin Taylor following his retirement. Prior to taking the bench, she served as Van Wert County Prosecuting Attorney, bringing with her significant courtroom experience and a deep understanding of the law.

In my experience, the qualities that matter most in a judge are integrity, sound judgment, respect for the rule of law, and the ability to treat all parties fairly and impartially. Judge Yarger demonstrates these qualities. Her professional background and temperament reflect a commitment to applying the law thoughtfully and without bias.

Our courts depend on public confidence. That confidence is built when judges approach each case with preparation, patience, and respect for the process. Based on what I have observed, Judge Yarger possesses the character and discipline necessary to continue serving our community in this important role.

This endorsement is offered in my personal capacity as a member of the legal community who values a fair and impartial judiciary.

Sincerely,

Charles F. Koch

Van Wert