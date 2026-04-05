Vantage race scheduled for April 18

VW independent staff

Lace up those running shoes – Vantage Career Center’s second annual 5K and Fun Run will be held on the streets of Van Wert on Saturday, April 18.

The 5K route will be North Franklin St. through the Trinity Friends Church parking lot to E. Third St., north on Cherry St., west on Gleason Ave., south on N. Market St., east on Second St., north on Cherry St., east on Third St., south on Race St., east through an alley, north on Chestnut St., back through the Trinity Friends Church parking lot and up to Franklin St., back to Vantage Career Center.

On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Kids Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K race at 9 a.m. To register and for more information, click here.