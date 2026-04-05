VWCHS opening season…

The Van Wert County Historical Society kicks off its 2026 season on Sunday, April 12, with the theme “Celebrating the Story of our County and Country.” The opening presentation will begin at 2 p.m. in the Annex. This year the VWCHS has many programs celebrating Van Wert natives’ involvement in America’s story. You will also be able to pick up your very own Flat Isaac, your ticket to exploring the rich history of Van Wert County. ​The highlight of the afternoon will be a presentation by Denny Staude, who will share his firsthand experiences in Van Wert’s legendary cheese industry. Staude began his career at Borden’s in 1972 and remained a vital figure in the production of Liederkranz and Camembert cheeses through a devastating fire in 1973 and the eventual acquisition by General Foods in 1981. As a former manager of soft-ripened cheese production, Staude offers a rare look into the industrial legacy that made Van Wert famous nationwide. Photos submitted