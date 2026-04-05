Writer supports Riedel, Wolfrum

To the Editor,

The flyers we got in the mail this week claiming Craig Riedel is “not MAGA” was disgusting and untrue. It looked like a repeat of possibly one that was sent out when Craig ran in the primary against Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur. Obviously, the person (or outsider group) who sent this out doesn’t know the real Craig Riedel.

When I first met Craig several years ago we talked at length as I determined whether to support him for our state representative. I told him that he needed to get up to speed on the wind and solar issues affecting our area. He won that race and Craig and State Senator Rob McColley became our tireless advocates in producing and passing a bill that allowed townships – the people – to vote on whether we wanted wind and solar. Craig listened and isn’t it interesting that President Trump also has worked against the wind and solar energy scam that has tried to destroy agricultural acres.

That is just one of the many ways that Craig has aligned with our great president. People need to check out Craig’s voting record when he served us in the state house. You will find that he is truly a conservative. He is not the candidate that voted with the Democrats in supporting transgenders in girls sports—Jim Hoops is. If you have a concern, he is the one who will always take your phone call.

Why should people in this state senate district be influenced by a federal political group that doesn’t know what we stand for? It is similar to what happened this winter when the local Republican Central Committee sent Gov. DeWine their choice for probate/juvenile judge. Their choice was overwhelmingly Todd Wolfrum, but Governor DeWine – an outsider who truly does not know the values of Van Wert County – went with someone else who does not share the values of the committee.

Are you tired of being influenced by outsiders? Do your own homework.

From our own personal experience, Eva Yarger has proven time and time again that she is no friend of farm families. We need Todd Wolfrum, who is impartial and discerning, regardless of what your last name is.

Vote Riedel and Wolfrum.

Sincerely,

Linda Baker

Ohio City