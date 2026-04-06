Early voting begins for upcoming primary election

Early voting is underway at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office. Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Ohio’s early in-person voting period for the May 5 primary election is now underway. Registered voters may cast ballots at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd, Van Wert, during the dates and times listed below. A valid photo ID is required to vote. Absentee ballots are also available by mail.

The ballot is rather light.

Van Wert County Juvenile/Probate Court Judge Eva Yarger, who was appointed earlier this year by Governor Mike DeWine, is seeking to retain the seat. She’s running against County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum in the race for Juvenile/Probate Court Judge. The winner will be unopposed in November.

Incumbent Van Wert County Auditor Jami Bradford is seeking her second term in office and is being challenged by Arica Wermer, deputy auditor for the City of Van Wert. The winner will be unopposed in November.

The third race spans 10 counties that comprise Ohio’s First Senate District – Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties, and the northern portion of Logan County. Current State Representative Jim Hoops and former State Representative Craig Riedel are seeking seat currently held by State Senator and Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, who is unable to seek re-election due to term limits and is now in the race for Lt. Governor. The winner will be unopposed in the November election.

Candidate profiles on each of those people running in those races will be featured later this week.

Statewide races on the May 5 ballot include one for the GOP nod for Governor and Lt. Governor. Heather Mill and Stuart Moats, Casey Putsch and Kimberly C. Georgeton, and Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley are the names on the ballot.

In the GOP state treasurer’s primary race, Jay Edwards and Kristina D. Roegner are on the ballot and four people are seeking the Republican nomination for Ohio Supreme Court Justice: Andrew King, Jill Lanzinger, Ronald Lewis and Colleen O’Donnell. Marcell Strbich and Robert Sprague are running in the Republican primary for Ohio Secretary of State.

Those voting on the Democratic ticket have no local races, but must decide between two people seeking to appear on the November ballot in the race for Ohio Attorney General: Elliot Forhan and John J. Kulewicz. In the Democratic primary race for Ohio Secretary of State, Bryan Hambley and Allison Russo are listed on the ballot and in the primary race for U.S. Senator, Sherrod Brown and Ron Kincaid are running.

Just one local issue is on the ballot. It’s in the unincoporated areas of Washington Township, a new five year, 0.2 mill levy for maintenance of King Cemetery.

Early voting dates, hours

April 7-10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 13-17: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 20-24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 27, 29, 30, May 1: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

April 28: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

May 2: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 3: 1-5 p.m.

May 5 (Election Day): polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.