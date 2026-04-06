Elk of the Year…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently recognized Allen D. Zimmerman as Van Wert Lodge “Elk of the Year” for the 2025–2026 Lodge eyar. Zimmerman was presented with a special certificate issued by the Grand Lodge and signed by the Grand Exalted Ruler Bryan R. Klatt. The “Elk Of The Year” is awarded by a Lodge to one of its members who perform extra service “above and beyond” to the Lodge and its charitable works. Zimmerman is always willing to do anything he can to help the lodge. He has been instrumental in organizing several areas within the lodge which has made things run much smoother. Zimmerman is pictured to the right of Exalted Ruler John Ream. Photo submitted