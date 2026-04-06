Event for first responder mental health

VW independent staff/submitted information

DELPHOS — The community is invited to come together for a meaningful evening of support, remembrance, and impact at the upcoming ARC fundraising event, taking place on Saturday, May 2, at the Delphos Eagles. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The ARC Fundraising Event was created by the wife and children of Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Adam R. Clark, along with the support of the Davis and Clark families, following his passing in 2024. In the wake of their loss, they were driven to honor his legacy by raising awareness and providing support for mental health challenges faced by first responders.

The event aims to generate funds for organizations that assist individuals and families before, during, and after a mental health crisis, ensuring critical support systems are available when they are needed most.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an exciting night featuring over $7,000 in prizes and multiple ways to win throughout the evening. With only 300 tickets available, early purchase is strongly encouraged.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Cassondra Clark at 567.259.8227. Community members and businesses are also encouraged to contribute, as donations are still being accepted to support this important cause.