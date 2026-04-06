Gas prices expected to rise sharply

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.74 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio, but get ready for an increase, perhaps a notable increase. In fact, it’s already happened at some gas stations in Van Wert, going from the low $3.50 range to $3.99 by Monday evening.

“Gasoline prices are poised for another jolt this week, with many inland states, including the Plains, Great Lakes, and parts of the Rockies, likely to see sharp increases as last week’s surge in wholesale costs has yet to be fully passed through to consumers,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, some price-cycling markets could also see another round of increases. As a result, the national average could rise by double digits, potentially reaching the $4.20 to $4.35 per gallon range in the days ahead.”

De Haan also noted diesel prices continue to climb and now sit just 25 cents away from setting a new all-time record.

“Recent escalations between the U.S. and Iran have further intensified concerns about prolonged disruptions to global oil flows, keeping markets on edge,” De Haan explained. “At this point, the trajectory of fuel prices remains highly uncertain and is largely contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz— until that occurs, the risk of further increases remains firmly in place.”

As of Monday afternoon, prices in Ohio were 36 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 62.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 20.7 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.576 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.13 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.59 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 65.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 85 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

April 6, 2025: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

April 6, 2024: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

April 6, 2023: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

April 6, 2022: $3.91/g (U.S. Average: $4.15/g)

April 6, 2021: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

