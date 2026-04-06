Monday prep baseball, softball roundup

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 9 Parkway 6

ROCKFORD — A sixth run fifth inning by Van Wert was the difference as the Cougars improved to 3-0 with a 9-6 win over Parkway on Monday.

Trevor Halker opened the sixth with a double, then scored on a single by Cam Werts to give Van Wert a 4-2 lead. Werts later scored on a single by Zander Coleman, then Griffin McCracken doubled home Wyatt Scott and Conner Harris for a 7-2 lead. Coleman scored on a bases loaded walk and McCracken scored on a sacrifice fly by Halker. Parkway scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth but could draw no closer.

Lincolnview’s Holden Price had four hits, including two triples, and drove in four runs against Ottoville. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Werts led the Cougars with three hits while McCracken and Halker each finished with two hits. Scott Harris and Finley Dickenson combined for six strikeouts.

The Cougars will open WBL play at Shawnee today.

Lincolnview 27 Ottoville 0

OTTOVILLE — After a week of postponements due to rain, Lincolnview’s 2026 season finally began in a big way on Monday, as the Lancers routed Ottoville 27-0 in six innings.

Chayse Overholt and Holden Price each drove in four runs in the victory, while Case Young, Grant Zielke and Marshall Hammons each finished with two RBI. Price had a team high four hits, including two triples.

The Lancers scored nine runs in the first inning then added 12 more in the second, two in the fourth and four in the fifth. Overholt, Max Hammons, Young and Owen Long teamed up to hold the Big Green to just two hits in the game. Ottoville was plagued by eight errors in the game.

Lincolnview (1-0) will host Ayersville today.

Softball

Lincolnview 11 Coldwater 1 (five innings)

COLDWATER — Lainey Spear drove in four runs and Lincolnview bounced back from Saturday’s loss to Defiance with a five inning, 11-1 win over Coldwater on Monday.

Spear knocked in a pair of runs in the first inning and Avery Hoaglin singled home a run and the Lancers led 3-1. Lincolnview added four more runs in the second, including RBI hits by Ila Hughes and Bella Hire. Spear singled and drove in a run in the third to extend the lead to 8-1. The Lancers scored their final three runs in the top of the fifth on an error, a passed ball and on a grounder by Hoaglin. Hughes worked the first three innings and allowed a run on two hits with five strikeouts. Spear pitched the remaining two innings and gave up a pair of hits with a strikeout.

Lincolnview (4-1) will play at Parkway today.

Shawnee 14 Crestview 1 (five innings)

LIMA — Crestview fell to 1-3 with a five inning 14-1 loss at Shawnee on Monday.

The only run for the Lady Knights came in the top of the fifth when Emily Heth scored on a Shawnee error. Shawnee scored a pair of runs in the first inning, one in the second, seven in the third and four in the fourth.

Crestview will host Parkway on Wednesday.