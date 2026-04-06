Real estate transfers 3/30-4/3/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between March 30-April 3, 2026.

Kole J. Rolsten, Hailey D. Rolsten, Kole Rolsten to Amy R. Benner, Adam R. Benner – Van Wert inlots, lot 4014; lot 4015; lot 3859.

Jonathan B. Mahrt, Danielle Mahrt to Matthew Lehmkuhle – Delphos inlots, lot 1398.

Shane N. Williams, Courtney R. Williams to Douglas R. Ruen, Lisa A. Ruen – a portion of Section 5 in York Township.

Jennings Crossing LLC to WCWS LTD – Van Wert inlots, lot 4647.

Paul G. Perl, Roberta Perl to Heidi Grieshop – Van Wert inlots, lot 1506.

Jennifferlee LLC to Rylan L. Sempkowski, Danielle L. Sempkowski – Van Wert inlots, lot 830.

Mitchell Lee Lindsey, Kathryn Michelle Lindsey to Alex R. Peters – Van Wert inlots, lot 1033; lot 1112.

Allyson Kay Buzard, Allyson Buzard to Anthony T. Buzard – Delphos inlots, lot 945.

Loretta A. Williams Revocable Living Trust, Loretta A. Williams Revocable Living Trust TR, Haydn L. Williams Revocable Living Trust, Haydn L. Williams Revocable Living Trust TR to Jones-Baker LLC, Darlene F. Jones – Van Wert inlots, lot 3976.

Donald C. Harman, Donald C. Harmon ATTY, Kirstin Harmon ATTY, Nancy Harmon to Restoration Capital Partners LLC – a portion of Section 31 in Jackson Township.

Emily Baker, Emily Fruchey, Emily Le, Aaron M. Baker to Kole J. Rolsten, Hailey D. Rolesten – a portion of Section 3 in Union Township.

Elyssa Lynn Roth, Jack Roth, Eylissa Lynn Sheriff to Kristin Heath, James Calhoon – Venedocia inlots, lot 52; lot 52.

Kenneth Looser Revocable Trust, Kenneth Looser Revocable Trust TR, Kenneth Looser Revocable Living Trust, Kenneth Looser Revocable Living Trust TR, Dustin K. Looser TR to Trent Lindeman – Delphos Gilliland outlots, lot 1; Delphos Gilliland outlots, lot 1.

Edward J. Klausing, Katie I. Klausing to Convoy Real Estate LLC – a portion of Section 16 in Tully Township.

Andrew Robinson to Lite and Brite Home Renovations LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 670.

Estate of Laurie S. Heath to Stacie Pollock, Lisa A. Heath – Van Wert inlots, lot 440; a portion of Section 7 in York Township.

Stephen C. Williams to Edward J. Klausing, Katie I. Klausing – Van Wert inlots, lot 3965.

Lisa Heath, Lisa A. Heath to Kyle D. Pollock, Stacie L. Pollock – a portion of Section 7 in York Township.

Logan S. Binnion to Stacee J. Marshall – Monticello inlots, lot 35; lot 36.

James E. McClure Living Trust, James E. McClure Living Trust TR, Yvonne M. Scher-McClure TR to Yvonne M. Scher-McClure Living Trust, Yvonne M. Scher-McClure Living Trust TR, James E. McClure TR – a portion of Section 1 in Tully Township.

Dixie J. Painter, Johnny Painter, Dixie Jo Reed to Zada Walker – a portion of Section 21 in York Township.

Convoy Real Estate LLC to Hall Ag Services LLC – a portion of Section 8 in Tully Township.

Convoy Real Estate LLC to Nathan A. Hall, Michala E. Hall – a portion of Section 8 in Tully Township.

Estate of Kevin G. Thomas to Debbie Hire – Van Wert inlots, lot 3567.

Estate of Dolores J. DeVilbiss to Linda K. Reindel, Pamela S. Morrow, Thomas W. DeVilbiss, Jeffery L. DeVilbiss – Venedocia inlots, lot 80.

Kevin D. Davis, Kimberly L. Davis to Nicholas D. Kerns, Patricia Kerns, W. Denney Kerns, Pamela J. Kerns – Van Wert inlots, lot 2688.