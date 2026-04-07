Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller, 46, of Van Wert, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at his home, surrounded by the people he loved most.

He was born on November 29, 1979, in Jackson, Michigan, to Wayne and Dorothy “Dottie” (Leist) Miller.

Andrew Miller

Andrew graduated from The Ohio State University with both his undergraduate and master’s degrees and was a devoted Buckeye fan, a passion he carried with him throughout his life. While at Ohio State, he met the love of his life, Melissa Breaden, and from that moment on, the two were inseparable. They were married on July 12, 2008, and together they built a life filled with laughter, partnership, and deep devotion to their children, Braden and Reese. Andrew and his family attended Lifehouse Church, where their faith community became an important source of connection and support.

Andrew approached every chapter of his life with curiosity and purpose. As an engineer, he most recently worked at Strick Trailers, and previously at Braun Ambulance, bringing his steady mind and problem‑solving nature to every project. Earlier in his career, he found joy in teaching-developing and leading Project Lead The Way, a STEM program that reflected his belief in hands‑on learning and helping students discover what they were capable of. He also coached cross country and track in both Virginia and Ohio, encouraging young athletes with the same patience and quiet confidence he offered his own children.

At home, Andrew’s creativity came alive in his woodworking. He loved the feel of tools in his hands and the satisfaction of building something solid and useful. Some of his happiest moments were spent camping with Braden and Reese-teaching them, laughing with them, and simply being present in the kind of unhurried time he treasured. Andrew had a sharp, playful sense of humor and a gift for lightening the mood. He could make Melissa laugh even on the hardest days, and those small moments of joy became some of their most cherished memories.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Melissa Miller; his children, Braden and Reese Miller, all of Van Wert; his parents, Wayne and Dottie Miller of Spring Arbor, Michigan; and his brothers, James Miller and Joseph Miller, both of Lansing, and John Miller of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Amelia Lynn Dennings, whose memory remained close to his heart.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Matt Braun officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. An additional service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at The Arbor Church, Spring Arbor, Michigan, with a brief visitation from 10-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: EverHeart Hospice.

To share in Andrew’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.