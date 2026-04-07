Guest column: financial literacy

By Jamie Crawford

COLUMBUS — April marks Financial Literacy Month, and the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions is encouraging Ohio communities to deepen their focus on financial well‑being by expanding access to practical, reliable financial education.

As part of that effort, the Division is reminding eligible organizations across the state to apply for funds available through the Ohio Financial Literacy Grant Program before the April 30 deadline, ensuring financial skills reach more Ohioans where they live, learn, and work. The program offers grants of up to $50,000 to nonprofits, schools, and community organizations that offer programs that teach essential skills to Ohioans of all ages, such as budgeting, saving, managing credit, and planning for unexpected expenses. Full details and application materials are available at com.ohio.gov/FinLitGrant.

In 2025, the Program received record interest from organizations, receiving more than 600 applications for grant funds. That interest aligns with statistics that show the need for financial literacy programs is substantial. According to a report from the National Endowment for Financial Education, 88% of Americans said they entered 2026 facing some level of financial stress. Poor financial literacy cost Americans more than $246 billion in 2025.

“These challenges show how essential it is for communities to prioritize strong financial education,” said Division Interim Superintendent Ingrid White. “Organizations across Ohio play a vital role in helping people understand how to budget, save, and make informed decisions. The Financial Literacy Grant Program helps expand that reach so more individuals, especially young people, can begin to build secure financial futures.”

DoverPhila Credit Union in Dover, Ohio, who received $13,000, was one of eight organizations across the state to receive grant funds in 2025. They used funds to offer financial education workshops and tools to students, families, and educators, equipping participants with practical money management skills to improve economic outcomes.

“Anytime that we can show members of our community how to manage their finances and put themselves in a better position, we put the community as a whole in a better position,” said Katy Steinebrey, Certified Financial Counselor with DoverPhila Credit Union.

“Without these grant dollars, there’s no way that the North College Hill City School District would be able to afford this program, which means our students would miss out,” said Dr. Eugene Blalock, Jr., superintendent of North College Hill City School District, which also previously received grant funds.

To support all Ohioans in strengthening their financial footing, the Division offers these straightforward, practical steps that can be adapted to anyone’s situation: