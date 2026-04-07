Honor Flight to take off next Tuesday

VW independent staff/submitted information

FINDLAY — Flag City Honor Flight, which serves northwest Ohio, is preparing for its 34th mission on Tuesday, April 14, taking 82 veterans, primarily from the Vietnam War era to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials built in their honor.

The organization relies on community donations and flight sponsorships to continue the mission. As a 100 percent volunteer-led organization, every dollar received goes directly toward honoring and thanking veterans for their service.

Departing from Toledo Express Airport in the morning, veterans will embark on a one-day trip of a lifetime. The itinerary includes visits to the Iwo Jima Memorial, Pentagon 9/11 Memorial, Navy Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, WWII Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery for the Changing of the Guard. Veterans do not pay to fly.