Local attorney recommends Yarger

To the Editor,

My name is Steve Diller. I am now in my 47th year of practicing law. I have lived in Van Wert County the majority of my life. I would like to provide my opinion to the voters of Van Wert County on matter on the ballot in the upcoming election. It is the race for Juvenile/Probate Court Judge between Todd Wolfrum and Eva Yarger. The opinion I am advancing to you is based on my interactions over the years with the attorneys and Judges including Mr. Wolfrum and Ms. Yarger and factors including the frequency of appearances in the Courts of Van Wert County, the type of cases being handled, the manner and effort shown in fulfilling their duties as advocates for their clients.

First, I would indicate to you that I personally like both candidates and both of them have been exceptional assets to this community, Mr. Wolfrum as a Commissioner of Van Wert County for over 13 years and Ms. Yarger as an assistant Prosecutor, then Prosecutor and finally being appointed as Judge of the Probate and Juvenile Court upon Judge Taylor’s retirement.

The Juvenile Court is a crucial part of not only our system of justice in our community and society. It is a Court solely established to deal with children and it is reserved for dealing with the youth of our community that have committed acts ranging from truancy to violent crimes. It is a challenging area as often it is a product of a child’s home life. It takes knowledgeable, committed and wise individuals involved at all stages of the process, but ultimately it is the Judge who makes the fmal decision.

My opinion is based on the factors set forth above and in great part based on a phrase that “no one can serve two masters.” It has been my observation that in carryout his duties as a commissioner it took Mr. Wolfrum away from the practice of law. In contrast, Ms. Yarger’s duty and appearances increased across the board in all the Courts of Van Wert County.

That is why I recommend to you to vote for Ms. Yarger this election. She is extremely qualified for this position and I believe that if she is elected it will not result in justice to those who appear before her and more importantly perhaps make a positive difference in in their lives and this community.

Sincerely,

Steve Diller

Van Wert