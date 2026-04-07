Museum in Convoy opens this Saturday

Submitted information

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy Historical Society Museum will be open on Saturdays starting this Saturday, April 11, through October 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free but memberships are available and donations are always appreciated.

What you’ll see

The Library Room

The Crestview/Military Room

Main room displays with items donated by area residents

The museum is open and will continue to be a work in progress, adding new items every week.

Donations welcome

If you have items from the Convoy area or local businesses that you would like to donate, the Convoy Historical Society Museum would love to have them.

Questions?

A Village of Convoy Historical Society board member or volunteer will be available on Saturdays to guide you through the museum, answer questions, and accept donations. For all other questions or to schedule a visit by appointment, please contact Dave Thomas at 260.639.2083 or Rose Wherry at 419.513.1092.