New genealogy club to meet next week

Submitted information

Community members interested in uncovering their roots and exploring the rich heritage of Van Wert County are invited to attend the first meeting of the Genealogy and Local History Club.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, on the second floor of the Brumback Library. The new group aims to create a collaborative environment where residents can share research techniques, discover local archival treasures, and connect with fellow history enthusiasts.

Whether you are a seasoned genealogist with a sprawling family tree or a beginner who isn’t sure where to start, all are welcome to attend and contribute to this growing community of researchers.

The group is free and open to the public. Future meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of each month 5:30-7 p.m. on the second to floor of the Brumback Library.