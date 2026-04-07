Tuesday baseball, softball recap

VW independent sports

Baseball

Lincolnview 12 Ayersville 1 (five innings)

In the long awaited home opener for Lincolnview, the Lancers held Ayersville to just one hit, while scoring nine runs in the fourth inning in a run-shortened 12-1 win on Tuesday.

Lincolnview wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. After back-to-back walks in the bottom of the first, Seth Brant singled in Holden Price, then Evan Rahrig doubled and drove in Case Young and Seth Brant for a 3-0 lead. Ayersville scored a run in the top of the second and the score remained 3-1 until the bottom of the fourth, when the Lancers plated nine runs. Holden Price had an RBI, then scored along with Chayse Overholt on an error by the Pilots. Gavin Evans drilled a two-RBI double to center field, Grant Zielke drove in a run and Jackson Ingledue singled home a run. Lincolnview also scored on a wild pitch and another Ayersville error.

Lincolnview’s Case Young (6) fires the ball to Grant Zielke (1) during Tuesday’s game against Ayersville. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

Brant finished with three hits, while Rahrig and Zielke each tallied two hits. Young, Rahring and Evans each drove in two runs. Graham Kill, Evans and Price teamed up to allow just one hit, while striking out five.

The Lancers will begin NWC play at Crestview on Thursday.

Parkway 8 Crestview 2

CONVOY — The Knights dropped their season opener to Parkway 8-2 on Tuesday. Game statistics were not available.

Crestview will Fort Jennings today.

Softball

Parkway 3 Lincolnview 2

ROCKFORD — In a highly anticipated matchup, Parkway scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Panthers topped Lincolnview 3-2 on Tuesday.

Lincolnview (4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Emme Stevens scored on a wild pitch. Parkway tied the game in the bottom half of the inning when Brittyn Bruns scored on a sacrifice fly by Megan Hughes. In the second, Avery Hoaglin scored on a grounder by Quinlyn Walker. Parkway (7-0) tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third when Bruns scored on a grounder by Madelyn Stover.

Ila Hughes allowed three hits and three runs (one earned), while striking out seven and walking three. Parkway’s Bryn Schoenleben earned the complete game win and gave up two runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts and three walks.

Parkway will play at Crestview today, and Lincolnview will travel to Convoy to face the Lady Knights on Thursday.

Shawnee 8 Van Wert 7

Shawnee scored three runs in the top of the sixth and the Indians were able to defeat Van Wert 8-7 at Jubilee Park on Tuesday.

A three run home run gave Shawnee led 3-1 after one inning, with Van Wert’s run coming on an RBI single by Layla Sudduth. After a scoreless second inning, Shawnee added a run in the top of the third, but Van Wert answered with two runs in the fourth – an RBI double by Haley Dunlap, and two batters later, a steal of home by Dunlap. The Cougars rang up four runs in the fifth, including RBI singles by Sudduth, Aaliyah Leal and Felicia Martz, which helped give Van Wert a 7-5 lead.

Sudduth had a team high three hits and two RBIs for the Cougars, while Leal had a pair of hits.

Van Wert (1-3) will play at Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.